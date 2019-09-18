  • STV
First phase of £115m Glasgow city centre revamp complete

Sauchiehall Avenue was the first place to be improved in the programme to revamp 17 key streets.

The first section in a £115m transformation of part of Glasgow city centre has been completed.

Sauchiehall Avenue, in Sauchiehall Street between Charing Cross and Rose Street, was the first place to be improved in the programme to revamp 17 key streets and adjacent areas.

The street now has widened pavements with more space for pedestrians and licensed tables and chairs, while two-way cycle paths have been created and 27 new trees planted.

Other features include new bus shelters, cycle stands and seating, while improvements have also been made to the four streets to the south of Sauchiehall Street between Elmbank Street and Douglas Street.

Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken said: "The completion of Sauchiehall Avenue is a milestone in the rebirth of this famous Glasgow thoroughfare and the first stage in the biggest reimaging and remodelling of our city centre streets since the pedestrianisation of Buchanan Street 40 years ago.

"We've created a physical environment which will be the catalyst for social and economic benefits, improving Sauchiehall Street's overall look and feel, and helping it adapt to the changes affecting high streets everywhere.

"It's now a street where pedestrians, cyclists and vulnerable road users are prioritised over the car, a safer, cleaner, more vibrant space, which is attractive to both visitors and investors."

She added: "The wider Avenues project - the biggest such scheme in the UK - will help us to both make the most of the fantastic economic potential of so many districts in the city centre and meet the challenges facing it."

The Avenues project is funded by the Glasgow City Region City Deal through which the UK and Scottish Governments are each providing £500m in grant funding.

Glasgow City Council said the Sauchiehall Avenue project has significantly improved the physical environment of the east/west corridor, which acts as a gateway to the city centre at Charing Cross and has improved access in the area.

Transport secretary Michael Matheson said: "I'm delighted to see that the results of our £500m investment into the Glasgow City Region Deal's Infrastructure Investment Fund are beginning to be seen.

"We are committed to developing an active nation, where more people have opportunities to walk and cycle than ever before.

"This is an example of additional investment in high quality active travel infrastructure over and above the £80m we spend every year."

