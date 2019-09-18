  • STV
Dad stabbed through heart and left to die on wasteland

STV

Joseph McIntyre, 35, and Robert Dunn, 20, lured Darren Sinclair to his death in Glasgow.

Murder: Darren Sinclair was stabbed to death by Joseph McIntyre.
Murder: Darren Sinclair was stabbed to death by Joseph McIntyre.

Two killers have been found guilty of stabbing a dad through the heart and leaving him to die on wasteland.

Joseph McIntyre, 35, and Robert Dunn, 20, lured Darren Sinclair to his death in Drumchapel, Glasgow, last November.

The 27-year-old's body was found by police after having suffered ten stab wounds following the assault.

The two attackers later confessed to what happened - including one of them telling a ten-year-old girl.

McIntyre was convicted of murder and Dunn was found guilty of culpable homicide following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow on Wednesday. The pair are due to be sentenced next month.

The court heard how Mr Sinclair had allegedly been assaulted earlier in 2018, he later spoke to police before leaving for England.

He returned to Drumchapel two days before his death and attended a local fireworks display on November 5.

The court heard how friends and relatives were "sufficiently concerned" about his safety by being there as there had been rumours of a "price" being on his head.

The trial was told Mr Sinclair visited a bookmakers that night - and McIntyre was spotted peering in a window looking for him.

In her closing speech, prosecutor Jane Farquharson QC said McIntyre was then "never far away" from the dad.

Both McIntyre and Dunn ended up with Mr Sinclair at a "remote, dark isolated spot" in the area around 12.30am.

Ms Farquharson said there was a "cold, calculated and quite sinister aspect" to the killing.

'Darren was a vulnerable young man who was lured to his pre-planned and violent death.'
Detective Superintendent Mark Bell

This included Mr Sinclair also receiving a "significant" slash across the face. He was found by a passer-by later that morning, but he never recovered.

After the murder, prosecutors said McIntyre dumped a knife, changed the colour of his hair and grew a beard to try and avoid detection.

The killer ended up living with a friend - and went on to admit to a young girl what had happened.

The child recalled: "He told me that he had stabbed somebody. He was sad, but angry at the same time."

Dunn - who had also faced a murder charge -was described after the attack as "pure shaking".

The court was also told that DNA linked both men to the crime.

Members of Darren's family sobbed and hugged each other after the verdict.

Lord Kinclaven remanded the pair in custody and sentencing was deferred until October 23.

Detective Superintendent Mark Bell said: "Darren was a vulnerable young man who was lured to his pre-planned and violent death. We welcome today's verdict.

"Darren was a father, son and brother and was much loved by his family. Nobody deserves to die in this way and we hope that today's verdict will give the family some comfort in what has been a painful and distressing time for them.

"Officers worked on the investigation tirelessly leading to the arrest of McIntyre and Dunn, however I would like to take this opportunity to thank members of the public for their support in helping us piece together Mr Sinclair's movements in the lead up to his death."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.