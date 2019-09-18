Appeal after woman raped by man in tunnel near park

The 36-year-old was attacked at the entrance of the tunnel on Tuesday night.

Appeal: Woman raped by man in tunnel leading to park.

A woman has been raped during an attack in a tunnel leading to a public park in West Dunbartonshire.

The 36-year-old was walking near the entrance of the tunnel leading to Recreational Park in Canberra Avenue, Clydebank when she was targeted by a man.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the incident that took place at around 10.45pm on Tuesday.

Detective inspector Scott Hamilton said: "We're appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and has any relevant information.

"Similarly, if anyone has seen a man fitting this description in that area please contact us."

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101.

