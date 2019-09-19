  • STV
  • MySTV

Alcohol-related deaths 'cut by minimum unit pricing'

STV

Minimum unit pricing may have contributed to the number of alcohol-related deaths falling.

Alcohol: Death cut by minimum pricing.
Alcohol: Death cut by minimum pricing.

Minimum unit pricing may have contributed to the number of alcohol-related deaths in Glasgow falling by more than a fifth, according to new research.

The legislation, introduced across Scotland in May 2018, meant the cost of a unit could be no less than 50p.

Figures released on Thursday at the British Association for the Study of the Liver (BASL) conference show Glasgow has had a 21.5% reduction in alcohol-related deaths from 2017 to 2018 - down from 186 to 146.

Matthew Cramp, BASL president, said: "This early evidence suggests that implementing minimum unit pricing does exactly what it is supposed to - it is a highly targeted measure that improves the health of the heaviest drinkers and those experiencing the most harm from alcohol whilst those who drink in moderation continue much as before."

Almost half (44%) of the alcohol-related deaths in Glasgow last year occurred before May 2018, when minimum unit pricing was introduced.

Scotland was the first country in the world to implement a minimum unit price for alcohol, following a 10-year campaign by health bodies including the British Liver Trust.

It was then introduced by the Scottish Government, although the Scottish Lib Dems have called for the minimum price per unit to be more expensive.

NHS Health Scotland is leading an independent monitoring and evaluation programme for minimum unit pricing over five years.

Modelling suggests the legislation could save 392 lives in the first five years.

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: "These findings from the BASL are encouraging. "Preventing alcohol-related harm is a key priority for the Scottish Government and the 3% decrease in alcohol sales between 2017 and last year, following the introduction of minimum unit pricing in May 2018, is very promising. "We are still in the early days of this policy and the full impact of minimum unit pricing on harms will take time to feed through.

"Given the clear and proven link between consumption and harm, minimum unit pricing is the most effective way to tackle cheap, high strength alcohol that causes so much harm to so many families.

"We are confident minimum unit pricing will make a significant difference to the harms related to alcohol, including deaths."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.