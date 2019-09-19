  • STV
Driver mowed down teenager on street in murder bid

STV

Declan Murphy deliberately ploughed into the 19 year-old in May last year in Glasgow.

Guilty: Declan Murphy attempted to murder a teenager.
A driver has been found guilty of mowing down a teenager during an attempted murder.

Declan Murphy deliberately ploughed into the 19 year-old in Parkhead, Glasgow, in May last year.

Jurors heard claims Murphy's passenger had earlier been stabbed by one of the victim's friends.

Murphy denied attempted murder - but was arrested after the full incident was caught on CCTV.

The 24-year-old, from Parkhead, was convicted following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow and was  remanded in custody until sentencing next month.

Footage played in court showed Murphy swerve his Mazda onto the opposite side of the road and smash into the victim. The 19-year-old told jurors his next memory was waking up in hospital.

The victim had been with two friends that night - they had to dive out the way to avoid the vehicle.

One of the friends had been accused of attacking a teenage boy travelling in Murphy's car as well as harassing him on social media.

'It is plain you drove at a group of young men and it is clear that you intended to do them serious harm. You attempted to murder one of them.'
Judge Lord Mulholland

The passenger claimed during the trial that the victim "basically ran in front" of the vehicle.

Prosecutor Liam Ewing asked him if the victim had been "knocked right up into the air" and "above the roof of the car".

Judge Lord Mulholland stepped in to ask the witness: "Are you saying the car did not hit him?"

The witness: "I just remember him running in front of it and he got hit."

The passenger insisted he had been "scared" on seeing his alleged attacker.

But, Murphy's advocate John McElroy put to him: "How can you explain what is on the video?"

The witness: "I don't really know."

Lord Mulholland told Murphy: "It is plain you drove at a group of young men and it is clear that you intended to do them serious harm.

"You attempted to murder one of them."

