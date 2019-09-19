  • STV
Carer who abused elderly residents at home struck off

Jenness Mitchell

Stacey McKnight caused a woman 'such distress that she soiled herself' during a campaign of abuse.

Struck off: Stacey McKnight abused care home residents.
Struck off: Stacey McKnight abused care home residents. Pixabay

An "abusive" care home worker - who caused so much distress to an 83-year-old woman that she soiled herself - has been struck off.

Stacey McKnight washed the resident with cold water, scrubbed her full body roughly with a washing mitt solely for use on the genital areas, and failed to cover the woman with a towel afterwards.

McKnight also grabbed the woman by the wrists and forced her to sit down on a toilet, causing the resident to hit her back.

She also grabbed the pensioner's legs and attempted to force tights on her.

On another occasion, McKnight's behaviour towards another service user caused the 83-year-old "such distress that she soiled herself".

McKnight also pushed a 96-year-old on the back, pulled an 88-year-old towards a table, and grabbed an 82-year-old woman into another room to shout at her to "be quiet".

McKnight carried out her abuse at a care home in Dunoon, Argyll and Bute, between July and October 2017.

She was later charged and at Dunoon Sheriff Court in May last year she was convicted of placing two residents in a state of fear and alarm.

In light of McKnight's conviction, a Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) panel stated that her behaviour was "serious and violates fundamental values of the profession".

Within a written report, published on Thursday, the SSSC said: "You roughly handled [four pensioners] by pulling, dragging, pushing and forcing a resident to sit down.

"You shouted at residents. Your behaviour is physically and emotionally abusive.

"You behaved in this way on more than one occasion and with more than one resident.

"You also used cold water and incorrect washing aids when performing personal care on [the 83-year-old].

"Your shouting towards another service user caused [the 83-year-old] such distress that she soiled herself."

'You have failed, on a number of separate occasions, to provide an acceptable level of care and also abused the position of trust you were placed in.'
Scottish Social Services Council panel

McKnight's pattern of behaviour was said to have caused emotional distress with a risk of physical harm.

The SSSC stated that a removal order was the most appropriate sanction and in the public's interest.

The panel added: "You have failed, on a number of separate occasions, to provide an acceptable level of care and also abused the position of trust you were placed in.

"You have shown no insight into your behaviour and have taken no steps to remedy the behaviour.

"If you continue to work with vulnerable people, those people will be placed at risk of harm."

McKnight agreed that her fitness to practise was impaired and accepted the removal order last month. The notice came into effect on Thursday.

