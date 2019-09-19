Appeal after woman raped at tunnel entrance beside park
The 36-year-old was attacked by a man in West Dunbartonshire at around 11.30pm on Tuesday.
Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was raped at the entrance to a tunnel in West Dunbartonshire.
The 36-year-old was attacked by a man in Clydebank at around 11.30pm on Tuesday.
Police Scotland said the incident happened at the tunnel which leads to Recreational Park on Canberra Avenue.
The suspect was described as around 5ft 10in and was wearing black jeans and a grey hoodie.
Detective inspector Scott Hamilton, of Clydebank CID, said: "We're appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and has any relevant information.
"Similarly, if anyone has seen a man fitting this description in that area please contact us."
