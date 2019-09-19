Appeal after woman raped at tunnel entrance beside park

The 36-year-old was attacked by a man in West Dunbartonshire at around 11.30pm on Tuesday.

Clydebank: The woman was raped near Recreational Park. Google 2019

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was raped at the entrance to a tunnel in West Dunbartonshire.

The 36-year-old was attacked by a man in Clydebank at around 11.30pm on Tuesday.

Police Scotland said the incident happened at the tunnel which leads to Recreational Park on Canberra Avenue.

The suspect was described as around 5ft 10in and was wearing black jeans and a grey hoodie.

Detective inspector Scott Hamilton, of Clydebank CID, said: "We're appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and has any relevant information.

"Similarly, if anyone has seen a man fitting this description in that area please contact us."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.