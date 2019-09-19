Murder probe launched after man's body found in flat

Steven Savage, 43, was pronounced dead at the scene in Yoker, Glasgow on Tuesday.

Murder: Steven Savage was found dead in Yoker. Police Scotland/Google 2019

A murder inquiry has been launched after a man's body was found in a flat in Glasgow.

Steven Savage, 43, was found dead at the property on Halley Place, Yoker, at around 5pm on Tuesday.

Following a post mortem examination, police are now treating the death as murder and an investigation has been launched.

Relatives are aware and a full report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Detective inspector Gillian Faulds said: "Extensive police enquiries are ongoing into this death and officers are appealing to anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to contact us.

"That information will assist us establish the exact circumstances surrounding his death and the motive for this murder.

"Detectives are also working to piece together Steven's last known movements.

"I would ask anyone who seen Steven in the local area of Yoker and Knightswood between Sunday and Tuesday to come forward to officers, as that information is essential to our continuing investigation."

