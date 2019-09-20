Leather company expansion comes amid 9000 new jobs pledge

  • STV
The UK's largest leather manufacturer has confirmed it will open a new facility in Renfrewshire.

Scottish Leather Group: Set to launch
Scottish Leather Group: Set to launch Scottish Leather Group

The UK's largest leather manufacturer has confirmed it will open a new facility in Renfrewshire amid wider plans to help create 9000 new jobs across the region.

Scottish Leather Group is set to launch its new Paisley hub by autumn 2020, creating 100 skilled jobs to provide high-end car seat upholstery.

The firm already employs more than 800 people at its Bridge of Weir, Paisley and Glasgow sites. However, the latest growth comes amid a strategy to add more than 9,000 jobs to the local economy by 2030.

Group director James Lang, who chairs Renfrewshire's Economic Leadership Panel, said: "We are delighted to be expanding our Renfrewshire operation further with this important new facility in Paisley, which will create new jobs and enable us to deliver on our expanding portfolio.

"These jobs are an important first step in our ambitions for Renfrewshire.

"We are at an exciting time with major economic investment taking place right across Renfrewshire, a region which has strong foundations upon which to build, with a high employment rate and businesses exporting £2bn of goods and services worldwide."

Derek Mackay, Finance Secretary, added: "Scotland is an attractive place to do business with a skilled workforce and companies like Scottish Leather Group expanding their operations is testament to this.

"I welcome the publication of Renfrewshire's Economic Strategy which will help develop the local economy further."

Renfrewshire business leaders have set out a strategy to grow the local economy and profit from the £1.4bn being invested in infrastructure, innovation and skills across the region.

Key sectors of strength which have been identified include manufacturing, construction, transport and storage, as well as emerging sectors in creative industries, tourism and care.

Together with the jobs pledge, it aims to increase value by £400m a year and expand the manufacturing sector by 30%.

Plans are also in place to grow the working-age population by 5,000 people and reduce economic inactivity by 15%.

This would involve bringing 3000 local people into employment.

