Flute band 'disgusted' with council over marches statement

Glasgow City Council said it had been put in an 'impossible position' after advice from police.

Glasgow: A full-scale riot broke out last month. @JustShelbyMay and @Enderbyc

A Glasgow flute band is "disgusted" with the city council over its official statement regarding four public parades that are set to take place this weekend.

On Thursday, the local authority stated it had been put in an "impossible position" after Police Scotland warned there could be "serious disorder" if the Pride of Govan Flute Band procession - which will have 800 marchers - was prevented to go ahead on Saturday.

The council (GCC) - fearing the flute band marchers would retaliate and react violently if they were not allowed - stated it had asked the group to voluntary withdraw its notification, which it "refused to do".

'We are disgusted at the statement released by Glasgow City Council.' Pride of Govan Flute Band spokesperson

In response, the Pride of Govan Flute Band stated: "We are disgusted at the statement released by Glasgow City Council.

"We have been in constant dialogue with GCC since Monday and at no time have we intimated that there would be any violence or disorder if our parade was to be cancelled.

"We were asked by Mhairi Miller, GCC lawyer, if we would consider postponing our parade by several weeks.

"We asked for assurances that if we postponed to a new date, would we be granted the same route that we have marched for the past 26 years.

"This was denied as Mhairi Miller informed us that GCC could not commit to such assurances.

"Therefore yes, we declined to cancel.

"We were later asked by GCC if we would agree to a change of route which we accepted and agreed to, we were then approached by Police Scotland and asked to reroute again to take us further from our traditional route, which we reluctantly accepted and again agreed to.

"We are as much a part of the Govan community as anyone else is and should be afforded the same rights as others without prejudice or discrimination by a Nationalist GCC.

"We would ask GCC and Police Scotland - who are making these threats of violence and disorder?

"Surely if Police Scotland are aware of people making threats then they should do their job and deal with the individuals accordingly."

The band stated it would hold its parade on Saturday, lay a wreath and pay respects to the fallen servicemen of the Govan community.

The spokesperson added: "We would again ask that anyone attending our parade does so with respect and decorum."

Last week a number of parades were scrapped.

The Public Processions Committee's u-turn came in the wake of sectarian violence and disorder across the city during marches on August 30 and September 7.

On Thursday afternoon, the council confirmed it would not hold a committee hearing on the upcoming marches following advice from the force.

As well as the Pride of Govan Flute Band, Drumchapel Orange & Purple District 57, Independent Loyal Orange Order and Springburn Campsie Apprentice Boys of Derry will also march on Saturday.

The West of Scotland Band Alliance withdrew its application.

The local authority has asked for other groups not to counter-protest.

'Police Scotland has said that should the procession not go ahead, many of the 800 people due to take part will react angrily - which could lead to violence and a significant impact on the local community.' Glasgow City Council spokesperson

On Thursday, a spokesman said: "The council has been placed in an impossible position in relation to the parade in Govan.

"Police Scotland has said that should the procession not go ahead, many of the 800 people due to take part will react angrily - which could lead to violence and a significant impact on the local community.

"We deeply regret that the wider community in Govan will be subject to this disruption. However, police have made it absolutely clear that this could be made worse if these people are not allowed to march.

"The council has asked the organisers to voluntarily withdraw this notification, which they have refused to do.

"Today, we are directly appealing to them to reconsider that decision and think about the impact of their actions on the community in Govan and on tensions across the city.

"We also call on other groups not to mount protests against the march."

Police Scotland said a range of policing resources would be put in place to counteract any potential disruption.

Assistant chief constable Bernard Higgins said: "Our view is that if the processions were banned, some form of protest and disorder could still take place and the policing profile for Saturday would therefore be similar.

"If the processions go ahead it would allow us to continue to engage with known organisers to ensure balanced rights were upheld and to police the events under the conditions agreed by the council.

"I need to appeal to people who plan on taking part in processions or counter protests to do so peacefully.

"We will have a range of policing resources, including a range of specialist assets, in attendance and will take any necessary action against anyone causing disruption.

"The decision to amend the route or the timing, or to prohibit any procession is a matter for the relevant local authority.

"Police Scotland is required to assist councils to make informed decisions by making appropriate representations on notifications which could potentially significantly risk public safety, disorder, damage to property or disruption to the life of the community."

Last month, a full-scale riot broke out in the Elder Park area of Govan after an Irish unity march - led by the James Connolly Republican Flute Band - was met by hundreds of "disruptive" counter-demonstrators.

Riot police, mounted officers, a force helicopter and dog units were used to quell "significant disorder".

Two men - aged 37 and 21 - were arrested and charged with public disorder following the incident.

On September 7, more than 1000 people took part in two Irish republican marches as well as loyalist protests.

Officers charged 11 people, including a 14-year-old boy, with various offences ranging from sectarian singing to carrying an offensive weapon.

A police officer was also taken to hospital after being hit by a flare which was hurled by protesters.

