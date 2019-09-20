Hunt for rapist after woman attacked in city centre lane
The 28-year-old victim was attacked on West George Lane in Glasgow city centre on Friday.
A hunt has been launched after a woman was raped in a lane in Glasgow city centre.
The 28-year-old victim was attacked on West George Lane on Friday.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Enquiries are ongoing in the area of West George Lane following a report of a serious sexual assault on a 28-year-old woman on Friday, September 20.
"Enquiries are at a very early stage."
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.