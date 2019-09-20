Hunt for rapist after woman attacked in city centre lane

The 28-year-old victim was attacked on West George Lane in Glasgow city centre on Friday.

Glasgow: The woman was attacked in West George Lane. Google 2019

A hunt has been launched after a woman was raped in a lane in Glasgow city centre.

The 28-year-old victim was attacked on West George Lane on Friday.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Enquiries are ongoing in the area of West George Lane following a report of a serious sexual assault on a 28-year-old woman on Friday, September 20.

"Enquiries are at a very early stage."

