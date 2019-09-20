Police assaulted in away end at Rangers v Feyenoord match

Trouble flared during half-time at Thursday night's match at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow

Ibrox: Trouble flared during half-time. SNS

Police are investigating five incidents of assault on officers during the Rangers v Feyenoord Europa League match at Ibrox.

Trouble flared during half-time at Thursday night's match in Glasgow, with fans in the away section clashing with police.

At least two supporters were removed from the section by officers, although Police Scotland have not confirmed any arrests.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "An investigation is under way after five incidents of police assault within the west stand of Ibrox stadium during the Rangers v Feyenoord match on September 19.

"Anyone with information or images of the incidents is asked to contact Police Scotland."

Earlier in the day, a 22-year-old supporter was arrested in George Square in the city after a flare was set off.

Police escorted hundreds of Feyenoord fans as they marched to Ibrox ahead of kick off.

Rangers won the match against the Dutch side 1-0.

