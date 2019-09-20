Paisley Museum gets £2m boost to become 'world class'

The Scottish Government confirmed financial support for the ongoing transformation.

A model showing what the museum will look like. Renfrewshire

Paisley Museum's transformation has been boosted by £2m of government support.

The support comes amid ambitious plans to grow Renfrewshire's tourist economy and create 9000 new jobs by 2030.

The £42m Paisley Museum revamp is projected to be worth £79m to the local economy over the next 30 years.

The project, supported by the National Lottery Heritage and Scottish Government's Regeneration Capital Grant Funds, will bring around 138 jobs to the area during construction and more than 48 roles per year afterwards.

The revamped museum, which is due to reopen in 2022, is expected to almost quadruple its visitor numbers to around 125,000 a year.

The details of Renfrewshire's Economic Strategy 2020-2030 , which includes tourism as one of its key sectors, were revealed during an event attended by culture secretary Fiona Hyslop and finance secretary Derek Mackay.

'I am delighted that the Scottish Government is fully behind the project and welcome their support as we invest in our unique culture and heritage to transform our future.' Renfrewshire Council Leader Iain Nicolson.

The strategy, developed by the region's Economic Leadership Panel, outlined how the area will benefit from a £1.4bn investment in economic infrastructure, innovation and skills.

Hyslop said: "I am pleased to announce that the Scottish Government is contributing £2m to the ambitious Paisley Museum project, which will engage the local community and showcase the design heritage of this town to the wider world, while contributing to the overall regeneration of Paisley."

The museum is being redesigned by international architects AL_A - led by Stirling Prize winner Amanda Levete.

The transformation will include a new wing to the existing building and an outdoor garden.

