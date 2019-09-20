Woman hurt after being hit by bus near Buchanan Galleries

The casualty, who is believed to be in her 20s, was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

Glasgow: The woman was struck down near to Buchanan Galleries. Road Policing Scotland

A woman has been hit by a bus in Glasgow city centre.

The casualty, who is believed to be in her 20s, was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary after being treated at the scene by an ambulance crew.

The crash happened on Bath Street/Cathedral Street - next to Buchanan Galleries and Queen Street railway station - shortly after 12.40pm on Friday.

Police closed the road while the woman received treatment. It was eventually reopened by 1.50pm.

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: "We received a call at 12.41pm today to treat a patient at Bath Street, Glasgow.

"We dispatched one ambulance crew and transported a female patient in her 20s to Glasgow Royal Infirmary."

A police spokesman added: "We were called at 12.45pm to Cathedral Street following reports of a woman having been struck by a bus.

"She was treated by the ambulance crew."

