Celtic fined £11,000 over fans' behaviour in Stockholm

UEFA announced their decision to fine the Scottish champions on Friday.

Celtic have been fined by UEFA over their fans' behaviour during a Europa League qualifier in Stockholm.

European football's governing body hit the Scottish champions in the pocket for £11,000 after objects were thrown and fireworks set off in the away end during their match against AIK.

The decision was announced by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on Friday.

AIK have been handed a fine of around £7000 over blocked stairways during the match, which Celtic won 4-1 to clinch their place in the group stages.

Celtic's rivals Rangers recently had to close a section of Ibrox for two games after sectarian chants were heard during two qualifiers in the same competition.

