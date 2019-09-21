Waverley paddle steamer project given £1m boost

  • STV
The Scottish Government has pledged £1m to help repair a historic paddle steamer.

Speaking in Glasgow on Friday, the culture secretary announced the funding for the 70-year-old Waverley, said to be the last seagoing passenger-carrying paddle steamer in the world.

The boat, which embarked on her maiden voyage in 1947, has been out of commission due to a number of issues including the need for two replacement boilers.

The main electrical switchboard is also in need of replacement, along with the installation of new cabling and generators.

A fundraising drive was launched in June for the repairs, with a target set of £2.3m.

The new funding takes the group to £1.9m of this total.

Ms Hyslop said: "The Waverley has delighted generations of locals and visitors throughout its 70-year history and I am pleased to be able to announce this significant financial commitment to help the historic paddle steamer set sail once again.

"In 2020, Scotland's coasts and waters will be celebrated with a programme of activity designed to inspire more people than ever before to explore and experience our unrivalled shores.

"I look forward to seeing the Waverley, such a key part of our maritime and cultural history, back in service and able to play a central part in that celebration."

The announcement of support was made during the Scottish Government's Programme for Government earlier this month but no specific funding pledges were made.

Waverley Excursions general manager Paul Semple said: "The trustees are delighted that the Scottish Government has recognised the Waverley's importance to Scotland's heritage and tourism with this generous grant towards our boiler refit appeal.

"Taken together with the donations received from thousands of individuals across the UK it brings our appeal total to £1.9m but more funding is required to reach our £2.3m target to Save the Waverley.

"The continued support we are receiving is extremely heartening and we would like to sincerely thank everyone who has donated so far.

"We now hope that the corporate sector and grant-giving bodies will join the Government in supporting the Waverley to return to service next summer."

