Man arrested as £87,000 worth of cannabis found in house
The drugs were found by officers carrying out a search warrant in South Lanarkshire.
A man has been arrested after a cannabis stash worth £87,000 was found in a South Lanarkshire house.
Officers acting on warrant searched the house in Calderside Grove, East Kilbride, on Tuesday.
A 31 year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the recovery.
Detective Inspector Brian Lindie said: "We will continue to target anyone involved in drugs. Anyone with concerns or anyone who has information relating to drugs in their community should contact their local police station through 101."
