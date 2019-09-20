Man arrested as £87,000 worth of cannabis found in house

The drugs were found by officers carrying out a search warrant in South Lanarkshire.

Cannabis: £87,000 worth found in flat. © STV

A man has been arrested after a cannabis stash worth £87,000 was found in a South Lanarkshire house.

Officers acting on warrant searched the house in Calderside Grove, East Kilbride, on Tuesday.

A 31 year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the recovery.

Detective Inspector Brian Lindie said: "We will continue to target anyone involved in drugs. Anyone with concerns or anyone who has information relating to drugs in their community should contact their local police station through 101."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.