Motorcyclist dies following collision with BMW car

Death: Man dies following crash in Perthshire. STV

A motorcyclist has died after a crash with a car in Perthshire.

The Black Triumph motorcycle collided with a blue BMW 320 about half a mile south of Crianlarich on the A85 around 4.30pm on Friday.

A 58-year-old man, who was driving the motorcycle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The male driver and female passenger in the BMW were uninjured.

Sergeant Ruth Aitchison said: "This collision happened at a busy time of the day on a very well-used road.

"If you were in the area around the time of the incident and have any information, including dashcam footage, which could assist in our enquiry please get in touch by contacting Police Scotland via 101 and quoting incident 2835 of September 20."

