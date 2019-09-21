Hundreds turn out for loyalist marches despite council fears

Around 800 marchers are expected at the Pride of Govan Flute Band procession.

Walk: Hundreds have turned out in Glasgow (file pic). © STV

Hundreds of people have turned out for loyalist marches in Glasgow.

Glasgow City Council gave the go ahead for four public parades on Saturday in fear that flute band marchers would react violently if they are not allowed.

The council stated it has been put in an "impossible position" after Police Scotland warned there could be "serious disorder" if the Pride of Govan Flute Band procession - which will have 800 marchers - was prevented from going ahead.

The flute band has invited supporters to join its parade, warning the marchers to conduct themselves in a "dignified manner".

Last week a number of parades were scrapped.

The Public Processions Committee's u-turn came in the wake of sectarian violence and disorder across the city during marches on August 30 and September 7.

After the marches were approved, Assistant Chief Constable Bernard Higgins said: "Our view is that if the processions were banned, some form of protest and disorder could still take place and the policing profile for Saturday would therefore be similar.

"If the processions go ahead it would allow us to continue to engage with known organisers to ensure balanced rights were upheld and to police the events under the conditions agreed by the council.

"I need to appeal to people who plan on taking part in processions or counter protests to do so peacefully."

As well as the Pride of Govan Flute Band, Drumchapel Orange & Purple District 57, Independent Loyal Orange Order and Springburn Campsie Apprentice Boys of Derry will also march on Saturday.

The West of Scotland Band Alliance withdrew its application.

Police Scotland said a range of policing resources would be put in place to counteract any potential disruption.

