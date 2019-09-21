Primary school to close for a year due to drainage issues

The primary school and nursery in Stepps will close from July 2020 for a year.

Stepps primary school and nursery will be closed for a year due to drainage issues.

The North Lanarkshire school on the outskirts of Glasgow will close from July 2020 to allow the works to take place.

Pupils and staff will be relocated to temporary accommodation on a site next to the school and community campus for one year.

Extensive remedial works to the drainage system beneath the building will take place, including excavating trenches to carry out the work.

The building drainage works are suspended from ground-floor slabs due to significant peat on the site and the building is on a piled foundation solution.

The community and library facilities on the campus will remain open as these areas can be isolated from the works; the all-weather sports pitch on the campus also remain unaffected by the remedial works.

Janie O'Neill, Head of Education, explained: "Due to the level of disruption that the works will cause, we have decided to decant pupils and staff to temporary premises.

"Clearly we would rather not be having to take this action, but it is important that the issue is addressed as sooner rather than later.

"Our key priority is to ensure that this has no impact on any child's education and the accommodation we have arranged is of the highest standard."

The news follows the 'blue water scandal' at North Lanarkshire council-built Buchanan High School, St Ambrose High School and Townhead community centre in Coatbridge.

Concerns were raised about contamination on the former industrial waste site, with four Buchanan High teachers developing bladder cancer - with three of them working in the same corridor.

A number of pupils also complained of becoming unwell, prompting their parents to keep them away from school.

Some were warned not to drink the water after it turned blue.

However an independent review of the Buchanan and St Ambrose high schools found no link between the campus and illness.

