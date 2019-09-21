  • STV
  • MySTV

Primary school to close for a year due to drainage issues

Victoria Pease Victoria Pease

The primary school and nursery in Stepps will close from July 2020 for a year.

Closure: Stepps primary will close for a year (file pic).
Closure: Stepps primary will close for a year (file pic). © STV

Stepps primary school and nursery will be closed for a year due to drainage issues.

The North Lanarkshire school on the outskirts of Glasgow will close from July 2020 to allow the works to take place.

Pupils and staff will be relocated to temporary accommodation on a site next to the school and community campus for one year.

Extensive remedial works to the drainage system beneath the building will take place, including excavating trenches to carry out the work.

The building drainage works are suspended from ground-floor slabs due to significant peat on the site and the building is on a piled foundation solution.

'Our key priority is to ensure that this has no impact on any child's education and the accommodation we have arranged is of the highest standard.'
Janie O'Neill, Head of Education

The community and library facilities on the campus will remain open as these areas can be isolated from the works; the all-weather sports pitch on the campus also remain unaffected by the remedial works.

Janie O'Neill, Head of Education, explained: "Due to the level of disruption that the works will cause, we have decided to decant pupils and staff to temporary premises.

"Clearly we would rather not be having to take this action, but it is important that the issue is addressed as sooner rather than later.

"Our key priority is to ensure that this has no impact on any child's education and the accommodation we have arranged is of the highest standard."

https://stv.tv/news/west-central/1438311-children-pulled-out-schools-over-blue-water-cancer-threat/ | default

The news follows the 'blue water scandal' at North Lanarkshire council-built Buchanan High School, St Ambrose High School and Townhead community centre in Coatbridge.

Concerns were raised about contamination on the former industrial waste site, with four Buchanan High teachers developing bladder cancer - with three of them working in the same corridor.

A number of pupils also complained of becoming unwell, prompting their parents to keep them away from school.

Some were warned not to drink the water after it turned blue.

However an independent review of the Buchanan and St Ambrose high schools found no link between the campus and illness.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.