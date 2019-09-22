Changing rooms damaged by fire at junior football club

Wishaw Juniors hospitality facilities were also damaged in the fire on Saturday.

Damage: The changing room and hospitality facilities were hit. Wishaw Juniors Twitter

A changing room and hospitality facilities have been damaged by fire at Wishaw Juniors football club.

Firefighters were called to reports of a building fire on Alexander Street, Wishaw at around 2pm on Saturday.

Two fire fighting appliances attended the scene.

Police Scotland added that the incident is being treated as wilful fire-raising.

The football club posted on Twitter that they were "devastated" to learn of the fire to the building, which has been invested in over the past few years.

A statement read: "We have lost our new building, which for the past few years we have been investing every spare penny and time into.

"Having recently opened the top floor with viewing gallery and hospitality suite this season, with the hope of opening the new home and away dressing rooms next season.

"Every piece of work on the new building was done by volunteers and only when funds were available to purchase materials."

The club added that they were grateful to Scottish Fire and Rescue Service for their response to the fire and attempts to save the building.

A crowdfunding page has been launched in the wake of the fire to raise funds to repair the damage.

Keiran McGuinness, coach at Wishaw Juniors said: "Really can't believe the positive response and unbelievable generosity of people after our new changing rooms and hospitality area was damaged due to the actions of mindless thugs!! So very much appreciated!"

