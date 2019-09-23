Family's 'dream' Disney holiday lost as Thomas Cook folds

A Glasgow family was set to jet off to Walt Disney World on Monday, but have been left grounded.

Disney World: Laura Harvey's family was set to jet off to Florida. Pixabay

A Glasgow family has had their "dream holiday snatched away" following the collapse of travel giant Thomas Cook.

The firm ceased trading after it failed to secure the extra £200m needed to keep the business afloat after a full day of crucial talks with the major shareholder and creditors on Sunday.

On Monday, Thomas Cook flights in and out of Glasgow Airport were cancelled.

Glasgow Airport: Thomas Cook flights in and out were cancelled on Monday. STV

Laura Harvey's family was set to jet off to Florida, but the party-of-nine's trip to Walt Disney World has been grounded.

Mrs Harvey told STV News: "We've been planning this holiday for two years. It's a lot of money.

"This weekend has been horrific.

"We've had no buzz for the holiday.

"We finished up on Friday and we should have been happy."

Mrs Harvey was travelling to the United States with her husband, sister, and two young daughters.

Her mother-in-law, along with her husband's uncle, brother and sister were also part of the holiday party.

Mrs Harvey's ten-year-old daughter - who suffers from Asperger syndrome - would have celebrated her 11th birthday abroad.

Holiday: Mrs Harvey's daughter would have celebrated her 11th birthday on holiday. Pixabay

The Knightswood mum said: "She can't breathe this morning. It's harder for my older daughter to process things."

The family should have been flying out from Glasgow at 10.35am on Monday.

Mrs Harvey stated: "I've calmed down now.

"I found out this morning when trying to get into my booking - and I saw it on social media.

"We don't really know what's going on - we've no one to speak to."

'It feels like our dream holiday has been snatched away.' Laura Harvey

The family will not be able to apply for a refund until September 30.

Although their holiday is ATOL protected, they have paid for Walt Disney World park tickets that are not insured.

Mrs Harvey has also scoured the internet for other holiday deals, but they are out of the family's price-range.

She added: "We're financially not able to go on holiday this year.

"We've worked hard and we've been counting this down for two years.

"It feels like our dream holiday has been snatched away."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.