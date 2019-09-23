Motorcyclist dies after bike leaves road and hits tree

The 75-year-old was with a group of bikers when he was killed in the crash near Hawick.

The crash happened on the B6357 at Rough Hope Sike. Google 2019

A pensioner died as his motorcycle left the road and hit a tree.

The 75-year-old was among a group of bikers in the Scottish Borders when the crash occurred.

It happened on the B6357 at Rough Hope Sike, near Bonchester Bridge, Hawick, at around 12.30pm on Saturday.

Police Scotland said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sergeant Paul Ewing said: "A motorcyclist who was riding with a group of motorcyclists left the road and collided with a tree.

"We are appealing for anyone who may have information, or anyone who may have dashcam footage of the incident, to come forward and help us with our inquiries."

