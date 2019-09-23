Erskine Bridge closed due to ongoing police incident

The A898 road - which crosses the River Clyde - was shut in both directions at 11.15am on Monday.

Erskine Bridge: Motorists have been warned to avoid the area. Google 2019

The Erskine Bridge has been closed due to an ongoing police incident.

The A898 road - which crosses the River Clyde - was shut in both directions at 11.15am on Monday.

Motorists were warned to avoid the area if possible - with heavy traffic appearing on both routes.

The northbound carriageway was opened shortly before 12pm. The southbound road remains closed.

The police were called to the bridge following reports of concern for a person.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman stated: "Motorists are advised to avoid the area at this time and to use an alternative route.

"Further information will be provided in due course."

