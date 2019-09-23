Driver dies after being thrown from car into river

The man was pulled from the water by two passers-by after the crash but died at the scene.

Bridge: The incident happened on the A721. Google 2019

A driver has died after being thrown from his car into a river during a crash on a bridge.

The 52-year-old man was pulled from the water by two passers-by but died at the scene.

The incident happened on the A721, near to Carnwath, South Lanarkshire, at around 6.55pm on Sunday.

Police said the victim was travelling north in a Vauxhall Meriva when it collided with a parapet on a bridge over the North Medwyn River, causing the car to fall into a field below.

The man was then ejected from the car and into the water.

Sergeant Stuart Bell is appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

He is particularly keen to speak to an off duty female nurse and a man who stopped at the scene to assist but had left prior to police arrival.

Sergeant Bell said: "These two people and anyone else who was in the vicinity and witnessed the crash should contact Motherwell Road Policing Unit via 101."

