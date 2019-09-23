Scot left in coma for weeks after Ibiza attack returns home

Gavin Roberton suffered a fractured skull and bleeding to the brain after being punched at an ATM.

Home: Gavin Roberton has flown back to Scotland from Ibiza.

A young man who was left fighting for his life in a coma after being attacked in Ibiza has flown home to Scotland.

Gavin Roberton, from Stewarton in Ayrshire, suffered a fractured skull and bleeding to the brain during the assault last month.

The 26-year-old was standing at an ATM when a stranger ran up and punched him, causing him to fall and hit his head off the pavement.

Mr Roberton was taken to Policlinica del Rosaria hospital, where he remained in an induced coma for weeks.

His mum, Kirsty McMaster, 45, and aunt, Paula Marshall, 37, flew out to the Spanish island to be by his bedside.

On September 13, he eventually opened his eyes and began to move his arms and legs but was unable to speak.

Attack: Detectives are still working on Mr Roberton's case.

Mrs Marshall told STV News she was delighted to report he was now back home and receiving care in a Scottish hospital.

She said: "He got back on Sunday morning.

"He's no longer in ICU [intensive care] and is now high-dependency - which is a step in the right direction.

"Things will now get easier.

'We were there for almost four weeks - we haven't had the opportunity to switch off or relax. This has been a relief.' Paula Marshall, Mr Roberston's aunt

"There's no longer a language barrier, which is much better for Gavin. He can understand the doctors, he can understand the TV.

"He will be able to get more family and friends visiting in hospital, which will help.

"We were there for almost four weeks - we haven't had the opportunity to switch off or relax. This has been a relief."

Mr Roberton is still unable to speak due to the tube in his throat, but his family hope it will be removed in the next few days.

Mrs Marshall stated that the focus now is on rehabilitation and whether he needs physiotherapy and/or speech therapy.

She added: "The medical aspect is all settled - only time will tell how much recovery will be needed.

"We're hoping things will go well."

Following Mr Roberton's attack, it was discovered he had failed to take out travel insurance.

A fundraiser was launched by family friend Elaine Scott, raising more than £42,000 to get him back to Scotland.

Mrs Marshall praised all those who rallied round - especially Mr Roberton's friends who were the "driving force" behind the fundraiser.

She said: "We were under extreme stress - we had no idea how we were going to fund it.

"We are so thankful. Without their help we wouldn't have been able to bring him home. It's just amazing.

"It's hard to find the words."

Mr Roberton's attacker is still at large, however the Spanish police continue to work the case.

Mrs Marshall added: "I've said it's like trying to find a needle in a haystack.

"There's still two detectives working on it and they said they'd keep us updated."

