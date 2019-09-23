  • STV
  • MySTV

Scot left in coma for weeks after Ibiza attack returns home

Jenness Mitchell

Gavin Roberton suffered a fractured skull and bleeding to the brain after being punched at an ATM.

Home: Gavin Roberton has flown back to Scotland from Ibiza.
Home: Gavin Roberton has flown back to Scotland from Ibiza.

A young man who was left fighting for his life in a coma after being attacked in Ibiza has flown home to Scotland.

Gavin Roberton, from Stewarton in Ayrshire, suffered a fractured skull and bleeding to the brain during the assault last month.

The 26-year-old was standing at an ATM when a stranger ran up and punched him, causing him to fall and hit his head off the pavement.

Mr Roberton was taken to Policlinica del Rosaria hospital, where he remained in an induced coma for weeks.

His mum, Kirsty McMaster, 45, and aunt, Paula Marshall, 37, flew out to the Spanish island to be by his bedside.

On September 13, he eventually opened his eyes and began to move his arms and legs but was unable to speak.

Attack: Detectives are still working on Mr Roberton's case.
Attack: Detectives are still working on Mr Roberton's case.

Mrs Marshall told STV News she was delighted to report he was now back home and receiving care in a Scottish hospital.

She said: "He got back on Sunday morning.

"He's no longer in ICU [intensive care] and is now high-dependency - which is a step in the right direction.

"Things will now get easier.

'We were there for almost four weeks - we haven't had the opportunity to switch off or relax. This has been a relief.'
Paula Marshall, Mr Roberston's aunt

"There's no longer a language barrier, which is much better for Gavin. He can understand the doctors, he can understand the TV.

"He will be able to get more family and friends visiting in hospital, which will help.

"We were there for almost four weeks - we haven't had the opportunity to switch off or relax. This has been a relief."

Mr Roberton is still unable to speak due to the tube in his throat, but his family hope it will be removed in the next few days.

Mrs Marshall stated that the focus now is on rehabilitation and whether he needs physiotherapy and/or speech therapy.

She added: "The medical aspect is all settled - only time will tell how much recovery will be needed.

"We're hoping things will go well."

Following Mr Roberton's attack, it was discovered he had failed to take out travel insurance.

A fundraiser was launched by family friend Elaine Scott, raising more than £42,000 to get him back to Scotland.

Mrs Marshall praised all those who rallied round - especially Mr Roberton's friends who were the "driving force" behind the fundraiser.

She said: "We were under extreme stress - we had no idea how we were going to fund it.

"We are so thankful. Without their help we wouldn't have been able to bring him home. It's just amazing.

"It's hard to find the words."

Mr Roberton's attacker is still at large, however the Spanish police continue to work the case.

Mrs Marshall added: "I've said it's like trying to find a needle in a haystack.

"There's still two detectives working on it and they said they'd keep us updated."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.