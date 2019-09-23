I'm 55 years old and I've never read a book in my life

Kathleen Gallagher hopes crime writing festival Bloody Scotland will encourage a new past time.

STV

By Graeme Murray

A woman who has never read a book hopes a visit to a Scottish crime writing festival will kick start a new passion for books.

Kathleen Gallagher, 55, could not understand why she could not read a book and struggled to embrace what seemed like a pastime for others.

She said: "I've never read a book in my life.

"I've always wanted to read a book, didn't understand why I couldn't read a book.

"Tried to read a book a couple of years ago and couldn't get past page seven."

A service co-ordinator with mental health charity RAMH, Kathleen is among the hundreds of people who attended crime writing festival Bloody Scotland in Stirling.

The two-day festival featured a host of well-known crime writers including Ian Rankin, Alexander McCall Smith Alex Gray, Lin Anderson, Denise Mina and Louise Welsh.

Writers gave readings and talked about their work and there were also other events for people like Kathleen such as a torchlight procession, ceilidh and even a Scotland v England football match for authors.

Crime writer: Ian Rankin

Crime writer Ian Rankin said: "To my ignominy, I failed to score a penalty against England.

"It's about taking part, it's not about the winning - except when Scotland win."

After chatting to authors at the festival, Kathleen still has hopes of completing a book after being told she should be "hooked" on a book within the first seven pages.

She added: "That's actually quite reassuring, it's not actually my fault."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.