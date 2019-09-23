Rapist attacked 15-year-old girl for 'five minutes of fun'

Ramsay Morris, 26, who raped the teenager in 2010, sobbed in court as he was jailed.

High Court: Ramsay convicted of rape.

A man raped a teenage girl after telling her he wanted "five minutes of fun".

Ramsay Morris sobbed as he was convicted of attacking the 15-year-old after a trial at the High Court in Glasgow on Monday.

The 26-year-old raped the girl at a house in Renfrew nine-years ago after initially pressuring her to kiss him.

During the attack barman Morris also said to the girl "Have you never done this before? Well, you have now."

He was also convicted of attempting to rape a woman and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old at the same address in Renfrew a year after his first attack.

The young girl was attacked in 2011 after agreeing to watch a film with the then 18-year-old Morris.

A few months later the sex attacker tried to rape a woman at a house in King's Park, Glasgow, after she bent down to pick up a phone.

Jurors heard he forced his hand in her mouth to "stop her moaning".

As he was led away to his cell he still protested his innocence by shouting: "Why? I did not do anything."

He was remanded in custody pending sentencing next month.