Couple's £50,000 wedding in peril after Thomas Cook collapse

Cheryl Taylor and Stuart McMillan, both 27, were due to get married in Cancun in five weeks.

A couple's £50,000 wedding is in jeopardy following the collapse of Thomas Cook.

Cheryl Taylor and Stuart McMillan, both 27, were due to get married in Cancun in five weeks, but their plans have been put on hold after the travel giant ceased trading in the early hours of Monday after failing to secure a last-ditch rescue deal.

The North Lanarkshire couple, along with their 23 guests, have spent more than £50,000 on the wedding package, but are now left in limbo.

Pixabay / STV

Mr McMillan told STV News: "Absolutely gutted that we were looking forward to it for so long - and then at the last minute it's collapsed."

Ms Taylor added: "It meant everything.

"We've been planning this for two years, so it wasn't just a holiday. This was a wedding.

"We can't even put it into words. We're just absolutely gutted.

"We had 23 people in total coming with us, so it's just an absolute shock."

The couple, who have a baby daughter, were booked to tie the knot in Mexico on November 5.

Their families are equally as disappointed following the news.

Mr McMillan said: "They're gutted as well - they're pretty much the same as us.

"They're obviously gutted for us, but they're just constantly on at us asking if we've got any updates, and just trying to find out what we can do to solve it - try to see if there's anything else we can book or just different ways around it."

Around 2400 passengers are estimated to have been affected by the cancellation of flights to and from Glasgow Airport.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) launched the UK's largest peacetime repatriation on Monday, bringing 14,700 Thomas Cook customers home on 64 flights.

That was 95% of the holidaymakers who were originally booked to fly home on that day.

A further 135,000 passengers are expected to be brought back on rescue flights over the next 13 days, including 16,800 on 74 flights on Tuesday.

The operation is expected to cost approximately £100m.

Although Ms Taylor and Mr McMillan will get their money back on the package as they are ATOL protected, the couple are worried that they will not get their refund in time for the wedding.

'It'll probably be later on tonight when it'll hit us - we've just been laughing, because if you don't laugh we'll cry.' Cheryl Taylor

Ms Taylor added: "We know we'll get our money back - we're ATOL protected, but it's just the timescale that we'll get the money back because it can take up to two months it's saying.

"But we're meant to be going in five weeks and out with that we've spent a hell of a lot more money on things like vendors, photographers, my baby's dress - her outfit, my dress, there's just so much stuff.

"I think we're just a bit shell-shocked just now. We can't really believe it is happening, to be honest.

"I don't even think we've had really a second to think about what's going on.

"It'll probably be later on tonight when it'll hit us, we've just been laughing - because if you don't laugh we'll cry."

