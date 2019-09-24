  • STV
Fernando Ricksen's funeral procession to pass fans at Ibrox

A cortège for the Rangers legend will take place ahead of a private service on Wednesday.

Funeral: Fernando Ricksen.
Funeral: Fernando Ricksen. SNS Group

By Graeme Murray

A funeral procession held for Rangers legend Fernando Ricksen will pass fans at Ibrox ahead of a private service.

The 43-year-old Dutchman, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2013, passed away at a hospice in Airdrie on Wednesday, September 18.

Council chiefs have agreed to temporarily close Edmiston Drive allow the funeral cortège to pass the stadium before a private funeral service will be held at 2pm on Wednesday.

Supporters will be given the chance to gather and pay their respects to Ricksen who had made Scotland his home.

Funeral director Anderson Maguire said in a Tweet: "Cortège will arrive at Ibrox Stadium at approx 1pm where fans are asked to gather to pay their respects.

"Thereafter the cortège will proceed to Wellington Church for the Service at 2pm.

"Committal will be strictly private."

Rangers said in a statement: "On behalf of the friends and family of Fernando, Rangers and the Rangers Former Players Benevolent Club can confirm his funeral will be held at Wellington Church at 2pm tomorrow.

"The funeral cortège will make its way to Ibrox Stadium, for 1pm where it will stop briefly outside the stadium front door to allow fans to pay their respects from the opposite side of the road.

"The procession will come down Broomloan Road and proceed along Edmiston Drive driving east before heading to the Clyde Arc bridge, and on to the Church.

"The cortège will then proceed to Wellington Church for the funeral at 2pm, before a private, family service at Linn Crematorium is held.

"The family would like to thank everyone who has paid their respects to Fernando over the last week, it has been a source of comfort at a very difficult time.

"Please also note that family flowers only are requested at Wellington Church.

"Edmiston Drive will he closed between 12pm and 1:30pm to accommodate anyone wishing to pay their respects to Fernando."

Road closures will come into force on Edmiston Drive between Broomloan Road and Copland Road. Cars will also be banned from 3pm on Tuesday until 2pm on Wednesday.

Edmiston Drive will be closed between Paisley Road West and Broomloan Road (westbound) and between Broomloan Road and Copland Road for (eastbound).

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.