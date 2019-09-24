CCTV appeal for five men after Glasgow marches trouble

Disorder broke out during two Irish republican parades earlier in September.

CCTV: Police wish to trace the five men pictured. Police Scotland

Police are appealing for five men to come forward following trouble during parades in Glasgow.

More than 1000 people took part in two Irish republican marches as well as loyalist protests on Saturday, September 7.

Barrowlands: Police want to find this man to help with an assault investigation. Police Scotland

Two men were assaulted at around 3.30pm near the Barrowlands music venue.

Police have released CCTV images of three men they believe may be able to assist with their inquiry.

Barrowlands: Police have appealed for these two men to come forward following an assault. Police Scotland

Shortly after 4.55pm in the Broomielaw area of the city, a number of items were thrown.

Officers have released CCTV images of two men they believe will be able to assist with the investigation.

Broomielaw: Police want to speak to these men after items were thrown. Police Scotland

Detective sergeant Ainsley Clark said: "I would appeal to anyone who recognises either of the men pictured or has information which may help us identify them to come forward as soon as possible."

If you have any information, call 101.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.