CCTV appeal for five men after Glasgow marches trouble
Disorder broke out during two Irish republican parades earlier in September.
Police are appealing for five men to come forward following trouble during parades in Glasgow.
More than 1000 people took part in two Irish republican marches as well as loyalist protests on Saturday, September 7.
Two men were assaulted at around 3.30pm near the Barrowlands music venue.
Police have released CCTV images of three men they believe may be able to assist with their inquiry.
Shortly after 4.55pm in the Broomielaw area of the city, a number of items were thrown.
Officers have released CCTV images of two men they believe will be able to assist with the investigation.
Detective sergeant Ainsley Clark said: "I would appeal to anyone who recognises either of the men pictured or has information which may help us identify them to come forward as soon as possible."
If you have any information, call 101.
