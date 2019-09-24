Dog walker stabbed as men tried to snatch his pet

The victim is in a serious condition in hospital after he was targeted in a Glasgow park.

The men tried to steal a Cane Corso (file pic). Pixabay

By Graeme Murray

A dog walker has been stabbed as two men tried to steal his pet in a violent early morning attack.

The attack happened in a park in Maryhill, Glasgow on Tuesday as the 29-year-old walked his black Cane Corso dog.

Police said the men tried to steal the animal at Dawsholm Park at around 7am.

After the stabbing the men ran off in the direction of Dawsholm Road.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he is being treated for stab injuries. Hospital staff describe his condition as serious.

The dog, an Italian breed used for protection, was uninjured and is being looked after by the victim's family.

Detective Sergeant Alistair Donaldson, of Maryhill Police, appealed for information.

He said: "Officers have been carrying out enquiries in the area of the park and are gathering and viewing CCTV footage to establish more men on the two men responsible for this violent attack.

"The dog wasn't injured and is being looked after by the victim's family.

"This park is very popular with dog walkers, and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of the park around 7am on Tuesday morning who witnessed this incident take place, or saw these two men acting suspiciously before or after the attack."

Anyone with information should contact Maryhill Police via 101.