Man accused of killing wife with mallet 'unfit for trial'

Peter Maher was charged with killing his wife Jeanna in Glasgow last year.

Jeanna Maher: Died after being struck by mallet. STV

A man accused of murdering his wife in Glasgow has been deemed unfit to stand trial.

Peter Maher was charged with killing wife Jeanna by hitting her with a mallet or similar item at her home in Drumchapel a year ago.

Ms Maher, 51, who was an Asda supermarket worker, also had her ankles bound with ligatures during last September's attack.

The 58-year-old accused was back in the dock at the High Court in Glasgow on Tuesday.

But Judge Lord Mulholland was told Maher "was not fit for trial" before the case began.

An examination of facts hearing, which would have looked at the circumstances of the case, had previously been set but then postponed.

Advocate Depute Steven Borthwick said two doctors had compiled reports on Maher.

He then asked for a treatment order to be made against Maher.

Lord Mulholland agreed to the request. Maher will remain in the State Hospital at Carstairs.

As a result, the allegations against Maher have been shelved meantime, but the Crown reserve the right to prosecute in future.

