Support for families hit by problems at Glasgow hospital

An emergency fund to offer financial support for families has been launched.

Hospital: Support for families hit by problems. HEMEDIA/SWNS

An emergency fund to offer financial support for families affected by problems at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow has been launched.

The Scottish Government said it is aware of seven families who have had to travel to either Aberdeen or Edinburgh for treatment due to a ward closure in the oncology department.

It has pledged to reimburse the costs of travel, food and accommodation. A ward at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH) remains closed to new admissions after three young patients contracted infections, prompting investigations into the hospital's water supply and air quality systems.

Affected families will be contacted by NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde and will have their expenses reimbursed from the newly announced QEUH Emergency Support Fund - backdated to when they were first admitted.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman confirmed the fund is being set up immediately to help families who are affected by the closure of the ward with the costs of travel, food and accommodation for the duration of their treatment outside the city.

Ms Freeman said: "Dealing with the trauma of having a child in hospital is distressing enough for families without the added anxiety of meeting travel, food and accommodation costs.

"I am clear that the safety and well-being of all patients and their families are my priorities, and I am making available access to immediate financial support for those families affected by the current situation at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital site.

"Claims can be backdated to when the patient was first referred for treatment outwith Glasgow."

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde chief executive Jane Grant said: "We apologise for the distress caused and for the additional inconvenience for the five patients admitted to Edinburgh and the two patients admitted to Aberdeen during the last few weeks.

"We welcome the additional support that this fund will give to families."

