Man needs facial surgery after attack outside takeaway

Attack: Man punched to ground outside takeaway.

A man has been left needing surgery to a facial injury after he was attacked outside a Chinese takeaway shop in Ayrshire.

The 20-year-old was standing with friends outside Crystal Chinese Takeaway on Main Street, Prestwick, when they were approached by a gang of men.

One of the men then punched the victim in the face and caused him to fall to the ground.

The group then made off along Main Street.

The injured man attended Crosshouse Hospital where he is currently receiving treatment for a serious facial injury.

Detective Constable Stuart McCulloch at Ayr CID said:

"This would appear to be an unprovoked attack which has left a young man with significant facial injuries requiring surgery.

"It is crucial that we trace the man responsible for this senseless attack as soon as possible and I ask anyone who was in the vicinity at this time and either witnessed the assault or has any other information that could assist our enquiries to contact police immediately via telephone number 101.

