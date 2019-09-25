Thousands of households left with no water after pipe burst

Scottish Water chiefs said around 16,000 properties have been affected by the incident.

Water: A pipe burst in Coatbridge. Pixabay

Thousands of residents have been left without water after a pipe burst in a car park in North Lanarkshire.

Scottish Water chiefs said around 16,000 properties have been affected after the water main burst near Espieside Crescent in Coatbridge on Wednesday morning.

As well as Coatbridge, households in Blairhill, Bargeddie, Kirkwood, and Baillieston in Glasgow may experience loss of water, low pressure or discoloured water.

Glasgow City Council has closed Bannerman High School and St Bridget's Primary School due to the incident.

Four other primaries are running on reserve water, with the local authority monitoring the situation.

A repair team is currently working on site to restore services as soon as possible.

There are also two incident caravans, where staff will be based to provide information.

Due to the "complexities with the repair of the burst", it may take some time to complete.

To help minimise inconvenience to affected customers, Scottish Water has set up distribution points for bottled water at the Showcase Cinema at Barbridge Leisure Centre and at a branch of Morrison's supermarket in Main Street, Bailieston.

A Scottish Water spokesperson said: "We apologise for the inconvenience the loss of supply will cause to affected customers and will work as quickly and efficiently as possible to restore normal supplies as soon as we can.

"We thank affected customers for their patience and understanding."

