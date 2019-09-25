Fresh appeal over murder of man found in flat one week on 

Steven Savage was pronounced dead at a flat in Halley Place, Yoker in Glasgow.

Appeal: Steven Savage was found dead. Police Scotland/Google 2019

A fresh appeal over the murder of a man in Glasgow has been launched a week after his death.

Steven Savage, 43, was found at a flat in Halley Place, Yoker, on Tuesday, September 17.

Police carrying out a stop and speak operation in the area have spoken to more than a dozen people and information is now being assessed.

Detective inspector Gillian Faulds said: "Extensive inquiries have been carried out in the local area to date, including house to house enquiries.

"Officers have also studied a large amount of CCTV footage to gather any information that will assist this murder investigation.

"I would like to re-appeal to anyone who was in the Halley Place area on Monday 16 and Tuesday 17 who has not yet spoken to police, or anyone with information on Steven's death to come forward."

