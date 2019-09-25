In pictures: Funeral of former Rangers captain Ricksen

The funeral of former Rangers captain Fernando Ricksen is under way
The Dutchman, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2013, passed away at a hospice on Wednesday morning.
Ricksen, 43, leaves behind his wife Veronika and his daughter Isabella.
Supporters lined the streets outside the Ibrox to pay tribute to Ricksen with his funeral cortege driving past before the funeral being held at Wellington Church in Glasgow's west end.
