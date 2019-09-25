In pictures: Funeral of former Rangers captain Ricksen

The 43-year-old's funeral is taking place in Glasgow on Wednesday at Wellington Church.

Funeral: Supporters gather to pay their respects. SNS

The funeral of former Rangers captain Fernando Ricksen is under way

The Dutchman, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2013, passed away at a hospice on Wednesday morning.

Ricksen, 43, leaves behind his wife Veronika and his daughter Isabella.

Supporters lined the streets outside the Ibrox to pay tribute to Ricksen with his funeral cortege driving past before the funeral being held at Wellington Church in Glasgow's west end.

We will be updating this page throughout the proceedings to keep you up to date.

Funeral: Supporters gather outside Ibrox. SNS

An emotional fan waits for the funeral cortege. SNS

Tribute reads 'Rest Easy Fernando'. SNS

Supporters line up outside Ibrox waiting for the funeral cortege. STV

Order of service for Fernando Ricksen's funeral. STV

The Rangers team gather to pay tribute to former player Fernando Ricksen at Ibrox. SNS

Scarves and flowers are thrown onto the hearse. SNS

The late Fernando Ricksen's wife, Veronika alongside daughter Isabella, gather to pay tribute. SNS

A sea of Rangers fans gather at Ibrox to pay tribute to Fernando Ricksen. SNS

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard gathers to pay tribute to former player Fernando Ricksen. SNS

Former teammates Steven Thompson and Billy Dodds are pictured as mourners arrive for the funeral. SNS

Former teammate Michael Mols arrives at the church. SNS

Mourners gather for the funeral of former Rangers player Fernando Ricksen. SNS

Celtic chairman Ian Bankier and manager Neil Lennon arrive at the church to pay their respects. SNS

Former Rangers player and manager Ally McCoist is pictured as mourners arrive. SNS

Former teammates Nacho Novo, Michael Mols and Thomas Buffel, along with friend Vincent de Vries, are present as the coffin is carried into the church. SNS

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.