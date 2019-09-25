Cannabis haul worth £250,000 seized from industrial estate

Officers found more than 500 plants at a property in during a raid in East Dunbartonshire.

Raid: More than 500 plants were seized. © STV

Police have seized a haul of cannabis worth around £250,000 during a raid in East Dunbartonshire.

Officers found more than 500 plants at a property in High Street Industrial Estate, Kirkintilloch, at around 1.30pm on Tuesday.

The operation was carried out by officers from Greater Glasgow's Serious and Organised Crime Unit, acting under a warrant.

Police said no-one has yet been arrested, with inquiries ongoing.

Detective inspector Steven Elliott said: "This is a significant seizure and I've no doubt this site was under the direction of organised criminals.

"This operation will have caused considerable disruption to their criminal activity and highlights our continued commitment to cracking down on drugs.

"We will continue to target those involved in our efforts to curb this illegality."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.