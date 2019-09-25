Asbestos found in Stirling University communal areas

The atrium and library were shut down following the discovery of the deadly substance.

Asbestos: Material found at Stirling University.

Asbestos has been found in communal areas at Stirling University.

The atrium area of the building, which joins the library and student union was cordoned off on Wednesday with all entrances closed.

The deadly substance was discovered as builders redeveloped part of the campus.

Air quality tests are being carried out, however it is unknown when the area will reopen following the discovery.

A University of Stirling spokesperson said: "Contractors undertaking work in relation to our ongoing Campus Central redevelopment project earlier today found some asbestos-containing material and, to ensure its safe removal, the Library and Atrium area was closed to staff, students and visitors.

"As a precaution, air quality tests are being carried out, to ensure the space can be reopened as soon as possible and we appreciate the patience of our staff and students while this work is completed."

