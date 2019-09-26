'No legal basis' for blanket ban on Glasgow marches

The local authority had been exploring the option following sectarian disorder in the city.

Glasgow: A full-scale riot broke out last month. Shelby May

Glasgow City Council cannot issue a temporary blanket ban on republican and loyalist parades because there is "no legal basis".

The local authority had been exploring the option following sectarian disorder in the city, but officials have now ruled against a ban.

A council report stated: "On the question of a moratorium the legal advice received is that that there is no current legislative basis for the council to impose a moratorium on processions."

Last month, a full-scale riot broke out in the Elder Park area of Govan after an Irish unity march - led by the James Connolly Republican Flute Band - was met by hundreds of "disruptive" counter-demonstrators.

Riot police, mounted officers, a force helicopter and dog units were used to quell "significant disorder".

Two men - aged 37 and 21 - were arrested and charged with public disorder following the incident.

On September 7, more than 1000 people took part in two Irish republican marches as well as loyalist protests.

Officers charged 11 people, including a 14-year-old boy, with various offences ranging from sectarian singing to carrying an offensive weapon.

A police officer was also taken to hospital after being hit by a flare which was hurled by protesters.

In response, the council vowed to crack down on the "morons intent on bringing mayhem to the streets of our city".

Since then, a number of marches in the city have been prohibited after Police Scotland raised concerns.

The local authority stated that it intended to review its procedures on marches and parades following the incident in Govan and those it has "seen elsewhere in the city on too many occasions in the last year".

Council leader Susan Aitken instructed her teams to explore the idea of a moratorium on processions.

However, in a paper due to go before councillors on Thursday, officials say that under the current laws there is no legal basis to impose such a ban.

The report states: "Members will also be aware that the chief executive was asked to consider all options, including a moratorium on all such parades, to allow time for all stakeholders to work together to find a long-term solution.

"On the question of a moratorium the legal advice received is that that there is no current legislative basis for the council to impose a moratorium on processions.

"Therefore, whilst the proposed review is ongoing and pending any changes that may be recommended or made to the policy, code or indeed legislation, the council will continue to scrutinise every notification for a procession against all available information from officers and Police Scotland before determining whether it can go ahead with or without condition(s), or should be prohibited."

