Men played sick game to decide who should attack woman

Jordan McCulloch and Craig Sutherland played rock-paper-scissors before assaulting Kristina Zmudova.

Attack: Pair appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court. Geograph by Rudi Winter

By Graeme Murray

Two men played a game of rock-paper-scissors to decide who would attack a terrified woman.

Jordan McCulloch, 18 and Craig Sutherland, 28, both attacked Kristina Zmudova and threatened to dump her in a freezer.

The assault took place after the pair left her boyfriend Jordan Ness with a fractured cheek at a flat in Pollokshaws, Glasgow in May this year.

When Mr Ness managed to flee, the duo turned to Ms Zmudova and said: "If we can't get him, you will do" and began playing the game.

McCulloch and Sutherland were jailed after they admitted assaulting the couple and abducting Ms Zmudova.

Glasgow Sheriff Court heard all four had been at a party when a row broke out before the pair choked Mr Ness.

McCulloch then hit Mr Ness on the head with a bottle and punching and kicking him.

Ms Zmuvda was woken up by the commotion and was locked inside the flat while her boyfriend escaped.

Prosecutor Mark Allan said: "They went on to play a game of rock- paper-scissors to determine who would assault her first.

"She was repeatedly punched and kicked on the head and body.

"She pleaded with them to allow her to leave - but they told her they would kill her put put her in a freezer."

Ms Zmudova escaped her attackers hours later and required hospital treatment for cuts and bruises.

Sheriff Andrew Cubie deferred sentence for reports.

McCulloch and Sutherland will be sentenced in October.

