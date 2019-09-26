Concern grows for missing teen last seen at train station

A search is underway for 13-year-old Natalie Grant who has been missing overnight.

Missing: Natalie was last seen at a train station. Police Scotland

Concern is growing for a missing 13-year-old girl last seen at a train station in Renfrewshire.

Natalie Grant, from Johnstone, has been missing overnight, having been at Milliken Park station around 8.30pm on Wednesday.

She is around 5ft 5in and is believed to be wearing a grey Adidas hooded top and white trainers.

Police said it was out of character for Natalie not to be in touch with family or friends for this length of time.

Sergeant Frank Williams of Renfrew Police Office said: "Natalie has not been missing before, and she usually keeps in contact with her friends. She frequents the Johnstone and Kilbarchan areas, but despite searches and enquiries, we have yet to trace her.

"Anyone with information on Natalie's whereabouts is asked to contact Renfrew Police Office through 101."

