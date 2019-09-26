Health board to send away non-serious A&E patients

Hospitals are under 'immense pressure' from people seeking assistance in the wrong departments.

A&E: Patients with minor complaints causing 'immense pressure'. Jack Taylor / Getty Images

A health board is warning people to only visit accident and emergency wards if they require urgent medical treatment, or they risk being redirected to alternative services.

NHS Lanarkshire says hundreds of patients with only minor complaints are putting "immense pressure" on A&E services in its three acute hospitals.

On some days this summer, A&E services received almost 20% more patients than this time last year, resulting in delays for those who genuinely need emergency care, the health board said.

Many of these admissions should have instead used other services such as NHS Inform, NHS 24, local pharmacies, their GP or dentist.

With immediate effect, NHS Lanarkshire will now redirect patients who wrongly attend A&E or leave them to wait until patients in need have been treated.

Chief executive Calum Campbell said: "Our services are under immense pressure. It's as if we are in middle of winter.

"I urge everyone to think carefully before attending our A&E services, as a quicker, alternative solution could be the most effective answer, saving time and resources.

"We need to ensure we continue to provide a safe environment for our patients and a safe place of work for all our staff."

He went on: "There are literally hundreds of patients using our emergency services when they could be seeking help via NHS 24 or from their local pharmacy or GP practice.

"If someone has been involved in a serious accident or a victim of an emergency, then go to our A&E services. If not, seek treatment from other local services."

Mr Campbell added that those who do not require A&E treatment "will either be redirected to one of our other services or face a lengthy wait whilst those who meet the criteria are seen first".

