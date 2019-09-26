Man found injured after being slashed in daylight attack

The 30-year-old was taken to hospital after being found injured on the street.

Appeal: Man found injured on street. STV

A man has been left injured after he was slashed in a broad daylight street attack in Hamilton.

The 30-year-old was found injured on Milton Street, Burnbank, after the attack that took place at around 1.40pm on Wednesday.

Police were informed and emergency services attended the scene.

The injured man was taken to Hairmyres Hospital before being transferred to Monklands Hospital where he is being treated for lacerations.

Officers investigating the incident are now appealing for witnesses.

Detectives Constable Christine McLanachan of Cambuslang Police Station said: "Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact location in the Burnbank area where this assault took place.

"I am appealing to anyone who witnessed it, or who has any information that will help our investigation to contact Cambuslang Police Station through 101."