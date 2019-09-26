Glasgow aims to become carbon neutral city by 2030

A target has been set for Glasgow to become a carbon neutral city by 2030.

Glasgow: Aiming to become carbon neutral. Pixabay

The aim received cross party support when it was set out by the council's City Administration Committee.

It follows the local authority's formal acceptance of a key recommendation made by the city's Climate Emergency Working Group as part of efforts in tackling climate change.

Acceptance of the aim means a previous target of achieving net-zero emissions was brought forward by seven years.

Councillors also pledged an implementation plan that sets out how the council will respond to the 61 recommendations made by the working group should be delivered by April next year.

Anna Richardson, the city convener for sustainability and carbon reduction, described the move as a "landmark decision".

"As a city we are already heading in the right direction, which is shown by having met our 2020 targets early," she said.

"And we have many projects already under way that will advance our efforts to de-carbonise.

"What this report gives us is a route map of what we need to do to accelerate our work and to now aim for a far more ambitious target."

She added: "It is clear that there is cross-party support within the council for carbon neutrality by 2030 and to reach that target date we need to turn this route map into achievable actions.

"This is a landmark decision on how we move forward as a city, and also an opportunity to show leadership globally.

"The cross party collaboration that has enabled this report to be written shows that we are all up for the challenge. Now we need to get on and make it happen."

In May this year, the council declared a climate emergency, following Edinburgh City Council and Highland Council in doing so.

At the SNP conference in April, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon declared a climate emergency, saying she had been inspired by young climate activists who had taken part in school strikes demanding action.

