Nurseries warned by police over spate of targeted thefts

Nurseries in Glasgow have been warned to be vigilant after a spate of targeted thefts in the city.

The warning comes after a number of nurseries and small businesses were targeted by thieves over the last six weeks.

Police say there has been a 'noticeable rise' in the incidents where float money left in tills or cash boxes have been stolen from the premises.

Small business owners have also been urged not to leave money in their premises overnight and leave drawers open so potential thieves can see their is nothing there.

Detective Inspector Kevin Gilmour said: "Tackling theft remains a priority for officers within the Greater Glasgow area and we work tirelessly to pursue offenders who target small businesses and reduce crime. But it is vital that we have the support of business owners in order to do this.

"We have seen a number of thefts recently where criminals have been targeting small business who leave money in their tills overnight so we are urging small business owners to take some simple precautions, such as ensuring that no money, no matter the amount, is left in tills overnight.

"We would also advise leaving till drawers open so that would-be thieves can see there is no money and putting a sign in the window, in plain view saying that cash is not left on the premises overnight.

"Opportunistic theft of this kind not only causes a monetary loss, but those responsible often damage the premises in an attempt to find money. So, not only do businesses lose out financially, they also have to pay out to rectify any damage done."

