Greta Thunberg 'should be invited to visit Glasgow'

The teenage activist has been campaigning for world leaders to take action on climate change.

Activist: Teenager Greta Thunberg. Getty

Teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg should be invited to Glasgow to allow the council to show their support to tackling climate change, according to councillors.

Paul Carey wrote to the leader of Glasgow City Council asking if it would be possible to invite the 16-year-old Swede to speak in the city.

The Labour councillor, who is still to hear back from council leader Susan Aitken, has issued a fresh plea as the local authority revealed an ambitious pledge to make Glasgow a carbon neutral city by 2030.

At a city administration committee on Thursday councillors said they needed the help of third sector organisations in order to demonstrate to activists they are making a difference by 2025.

Glasgow, which will host COP26 next year, is determined to lead the way on climate change for the rest of Scotland.

On Wednesday Scottish ministers agreed that the country would become "net-zero" by 2045 and reduce carbon emissions by 70 per cent by 2030.

'I am asking the Leader of the Council to invite this young lady, Greta Thunberg to any future council meetings to show that Glasgow is getting behind, not just this young lady and the fantastic work she does but the Paris Agreement.'
Councillor Paul Carey.

Earlier in the week Greta Thunberg, who started the worldwide school strikes last year, condemned world leaders of "stealing her dreams and childhood" during an emotional speech at the UN climate action summit in New York which later went viral online.

Councillor Carey believes that councillors should be able to show their support to Greta.

He said: "I am asking the Leader of the Council to invite this young lady, Greta Thunberg to any future council meetings to show that Glasgow is getting behind, not just this young lady and the fantastic work she does but the Paris Agreement."

The Paris Agreement is an understanding within the United Nations framework convention on climate change to mitigate global warming.

Mr Carey went on: "We should be able to show this young lady we are committed to supporting her.

"Greta has been a worldwide inspiration particularly for young people so it would be great if she could speak at a full council meeting with a number of young people in the public gallery there to listen to her."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.