  • STV
  • MySTV

Exhibition celebrates Scot who saved pupils from Nazis

STV

A new exhibition will honour a Scot who gave her life to help protect Jewish schoolgirls.

Holocaust: New exhibition will honour Scot who saved children.
Holocaust: New exhibition will honour Scot who saved children.

A new exhibition will honour a Scot who gave her life to help protect Jewish schoolgirls during the Second World War.

Jane Haining's devotion to her pupils led to her death in an extermination camp in Nazi-occupied Poland in 1944.

She was the matron at the Scottish Mission School in Budapest, Hungary, but refused to return home at the outbreak of war, saying the Jewish girls in her care needed her in the "days of darkness".

Her life is now the focus of a display launching on Friday at Wigtown Parish Church in Dumfries and Galloway, which features photographs, documents, letters and other artefacts.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: "It is important to learn from historical events such as the Holocaust and Jane Haining's remarkable and brave story is one from which we can all learn.

"Jane's story and countless others must be remembered and shared in the hope that we will never allow such atrocities to take place again."

Reverend Eric Boyle, minister of Wigtown and Kirkcowan Parish Church, said: "Jane Haining was a courageous and compassionate woman whose life was cut short during a dark period of history and it is a privilege and honour to host this exhibition."

The Church of Scotland missionary, from Dunscore near Dumfries, kept the girls safe for nearly five years and was eventually arrested by the Gestapo on eight charges, including working among Jews in her care.

She was betrayed by the cook's son-in-law, who she caught stealing food.

Miss Haining was imprisoned in Budapest for several months before being moved to the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp in May 1944, where she likely died in a gas chamber aged 47.

She is the only Scot to have a place among the Righteous Among the Nations at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Israel.

The exhibition is on loan from the Holocaust Memorial Centre in Budapest and there are aspirations to put it on display in Edinburgh and Glasgow churches in the future. Its launch coincides with the Wigtown Book Festival, which opens on Friday .

Mary Miller, author of Jane Haining - a Life of Love and Courage, will read from her book at the church as well as speaking at the festival.

The display is open to the public between 10am and 4pm daily during the festival, which runs until October 6.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.