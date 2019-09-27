Man due to appear in court over death at Glasgow flat

Steven Savage, 43, was pronounced dead at the scene in Glasgow, on September 17.

A man has been arrested and charged over a death at a flat in Glasgow.

Steven Savage, 43, was found dead in Halley Place, Yoker, on Tuesday, September 17.

Police said on Friday that a 59-year-old man had now been charged.

He is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

